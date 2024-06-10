MAC SABBATH Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Mac Sabbath have announced their 10 Year Anniversary Tour with special guests Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Spaceman Bob. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12, here.

"10 years? I guess you better come out and see this one! Sounds like the beginning of THE END!" - Mac Sabbath

Tour dates:

August

14 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln - 1615 Central Avenue

15 - Denver, CO - Summit - 1902 Blake Street

16 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep - 2106 East Platte Avenue

17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf - 1352 Rufina Circle

18 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace - 1006 Texas Avenue

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall - 1141 Northwest 2nd Street

23 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg Convention Center - 234 Historic Nature Trail

24 - South Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl - 1508A Gallatin Pike

25 - Cincinatti, OH - Woodward Theater - 1404 Main Street

27 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe - 355 East Kalamazoo Avenue

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Music Joint - 2109 South State Street

29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre - 209 East Washington Street

30 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada - 1020 Massachusetts Street

31 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room - 6212 Maple Street

Mac Sabbath is more than a rock band, Mac Sabbath is more than an arena size theatrical stage show packed into a club size stage. Mac Sabbath is more than a comedy, magic act, fast food bashing, off Broadway play set to the music of the masters or mystical metal.

Ronald Osborne and his band of Monsanto mutants Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Cat Burglar are an anti-industry tour deforce. Not only are they battling the food industry one Black Sabbath parody song at a time, but sticking it to the music industry as well by breaking all the rules. When corporations churn out pre packaged auto tune pop fluff… Mac travels back to the psychedelic land of eye and ear melting vinyl records wrapped in coloring books and even pop-up books! A tangible tangerine feast for the senses!

Mac Sabbath puts on a multimedia stage show complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more magical surprises! Open your ears, eyes and your mouth and taste the natural flavor sensations and organic licks of these prophetic pranksters that are Mac Sabbath.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)