MAC SABBATH Announce More Than Meats The Eye US Tour 2023
August 2, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Mac Sabbath have announced the More Than Meats The Eye US Tour 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday, August 4, at officialmacsabbath.com/. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
September
27 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
October
1 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
2 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple
5 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theatre
6 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
7 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
10 - OKC, OK - Beer City Music Hall
11 - Wichita, KS TempleLive
13 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
15 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
18 - Peoria, IL - Revival Music Hall
19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
23 - Coheed & Cambria Cruise (Mac only)
28 - Charlotte, NC - Mad Monster Party (no PBMB)
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
31 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
November
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
5 - Cleveland OH - Temple Live
7 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
9 - New Orleans, LA - Zony Mash
11 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It
12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
16 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood
Can't wait until fall? Mac Sabbath will be working up appetites at Cultivate Chicago on August 25, appearing at The Nursery with Crumb, Andy Frasco & the UN, Lucky Boys Confusion, Murphy's Law, and more.
1800 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL
Ages 21+ Doors 2 PM - Tickets $49.98 & up
Also, September 1 and 2, Mac Sabbath's special two date, two city lineup will share the stage with the biggest assemblage of Adolescents alumni (four out of five original members) since the blue album. Casey Royer on drums, Rikk Agnew on guitar, Alfie Agnew on guitar, Dan Colburn on bass and Frank Agnew Jr. on vocals bring you: rAdolescents!!!!! With a special mini-set from The Hajj and the amazing Bad Brains tribute band, The Big Takeover.
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)