MAC SABBATH Announce More Than Meats The Eye US Tour 2023

Mac Sabbath have announced the More Than Meats The Eye US Tour 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday, August 4, at officialmacsabbath.com/. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

27 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

October

1 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

2 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

5 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theatre

6 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

10 - OKC, OK - Beer City Music Hall

11 - Wichita, KS TempleLive

13 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

15 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

18 - Peoria, IL - Revival Music Hall

19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

23 - Coheed & Cambria Cruise (Mac only)

28 - Charlotte, NC - Mad Monster Party (no PBMB)

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

31 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

November

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

5 - Cleveland OH - Temple Live

7 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

9 - New Orleans, LA - Zony Mash

11 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

16 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

Can't wait until fall? Mac Sabbath will be working up appetites at Cultivate Chicago on August 25, appearing at The Nursery with Crumb, Andy Frasco & the UN, Lucky Boys Confusion, Murphy's Law, and more.

1800 West Lake Street

Chicago, IL

Ages 21+ Doors 2 PM - Tickets $49.98 & up

Also, September 1 and 2, Mac Sabbath's special two date, two city lineup will share the stage with the biggest assemblage of Adolescents alumni (four out of five original members) since the blue album. Casey Royer on drums, Rikk Agnew on guitar, Alfie Agnew on guitar, Dan Colburn on bass and Frank Agnew Jr. on vocals bring you: rAdolescents!!!!! With a special mini-set from The Hajj and the amazing Bad Brains tribute band, The Big Takeover.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)