MAC SABBATH Announce "Save Room For Desert!" West Coast Tour With THE DARTS

Mac Sabbath will turn the dry of the desert wetter than ever with four thirst quenching West Coast shows with The Darts this January.

"Follow the leopard spotted "darty" darlings and the hungry hungry hamburger as they head from SOCAL through Arizona and on to the Las Vegas 360 degree multimedia venue, finally!"

Dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

January

17- Pioneertown, CA - Pappy And Harriets

19- Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

20- Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

21- Las Vegas, NV - The Portal Inside Area 15

Mac Sabbath is more than a rock band, Mac Sabbathis more than an arena size theatrical stage show packed into a club size stage. Mac Sabbath is more than a comedy, magic act, fast food bashing, off Broadway play set to the music of the masters or mystical Metal. Ronald Osborne and his band of Monsanto mutants Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Cat Burglar are an anti-industry tour deforce. Not only are they battling the food industry one Black Sabbath parody song at a time, but sticking it to the music industry as well by breaking all the rules. When corporations churn out pre packaged auto tune pop fluff… Mac travels back to the psychedelic land of eye and ear melting vinyl records wrapped in coloring books and even pop-up books! A tangible tangerine feast for the senses! Mac Sabbath puts on a multimedia stage show complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more magical surprises! Open your ears, eyes and your mouth and taste the natural flavor sensations and organic licks of these prophetic pranksters that are Mac Sabbath.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)