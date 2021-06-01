MAC SABBATH Brings 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour To Fans Across America Beginning Late Summer

Mac Sabbath will return to the road late this summer to bring America another heaping helping of unhealthy - but irresistible - Drive Thru Metal on the 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour, featuring special guests The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer and Lung on select dates.

“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States - just like in our debut release,” says the band’s perplexing clown faced frontman Ronald Osbourne. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

Mac Sabbath recently revealed details on their first book, Drive Thru Metal, an innovative hybrid pop-up book that takes fans on a journey through a dystopian fast-food world polluted by its own waste. Available via Poposition Press, Drive Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, well-known for his darkly whimsical children's books and the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of his Pinocchio book, and will be available in Regular and Special Editions. Both editions are available in limited quantities, so be sure to pre-order now to reserve a copy of this piece of Drive Thru Metal history! Pre-orders are available here.

Both editions of Drive Thru Metal include pop-up scenes highlighting “The Factory,” “The Ascension” and “Utopia” and include a special vinyl surprise with seven Mac Sabbath musical stories, including “Organic Funeral,” Sweet Beef” and “N.I.B.B.L.E.” The Special Edition is a super limited version complete with a foil stamped cover, a Gris Grimly art print and ketchup and mustard splattered vinyl surprise.

Mixing raucous comedy with borderline-horrific theatrics, the only thing more petrifying than impending health problems resulting from years of overeating is a Mac Sabbath show. Mac Sabbath puts on a theatrical, multimedia stage show - complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more magical surprises… basically anything and everything an unwary show-goer could ever want in their wildest dreams.

Mac Sabbath tour dates:

August

25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall 🍔

26 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver 🍔

28 -Portland, OR - Dante's 🍔

29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón 🍔

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge 🍟🥤

2 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater 🍟🥤

3 - Wichita, KS – WAVE 🍟🥤

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads 🍟🥤

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line 🍟🥤

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall 🍟🥤

9 - Lombard, IL - Afterlife Music Hall 🍟🥤

10 - Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation 🍟🥤

11- St. Louis, MO – Fubar 🍟🥤

12 - Louisville, KY – Zanzabar 🍟🥤

15 - Rochester, NY - The Montage Music Hall 🍟🥤

16 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge 🍟🥤

17 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall & Pub 🍟🥤

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry 🍟🥤

19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat 🍟🥤

22 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center 🍟🥤

23 - Belle Vernon, PA - Vinoski Winery 🍟🥤

24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom 🍟🥤

25 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag 🍟🥤

28 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex 🍟🥤

29 - Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN 🍟🥤

30 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle 🍟🥤

October

1 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall 🍟🥤

2 - Wilmington, NC - 42nd Street Tavern 🍟🥤

3 - Charleston, SC - The Charleston Pour House🍟🥤

6 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West 🍟🥤

7 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette's Music Room 🍟🥤

8 - New Orleans, LA - Zony Mash Beer Project 🍟🥤

9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar 🍟🥤

10 - Austin, TX - Meanwhile Brewing 🍟🥤

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger 🍟🥤

14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe 🍟🥤

15 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill 🍟🥤

November

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom 🍔

6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space 🍔

🍔 with The Outlaw Mariachi

🍟 with Speedealer

🥤 with Lung

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)