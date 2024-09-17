MAC SABBATH Extends Their 10th Anniversary Tour

Mac Sabbath has announced the extension of their 10th Anniversary Tour with dates running through the month of November. Tickets are on sale now at officialmacsabbath.com.

Dates:

November

9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

13 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

15 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

16 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club

19 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

21 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw

22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

23 – Portland, WA – Wonder Ballroom

24 – Bend, OR – Domino Room

Mac Sabbath is more than a rock band, Mac Sabbath is more than an arena size theatrical stage show packed into a club size stage. Mac Sabbath is more than a comedy, magic act, fast food bashing, off Broadway play set to the music of the masters or mystical metal.

Ronald Osborne and his band of Monsanto mutants Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Cat Burglar are an anti-industry tour deforce. Not only are they battling the food industry one Black Sabbath parody song at a time, but sticking it to the music industry as well by breaking all the rules. When corporations churn out pre packaged auto tune pop fluff… Mac travels back to the psychedelic land of eye and ear melting vinyl records wrapped in coloring books and even pop-up books! A tangible tangerine feast for the senses!

Mac Sabbath puts on a multimedia stage show complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more magical surprises! Open your ears, eyes and your mouth and taste the natural flavor sensations and organic licks of these prophetic pranksters that are Mac Sabbath.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)