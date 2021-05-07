MACABRE Release Animated Music Video For "Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts"

Macabre released their demented, heinous bloodbath of an album, Carnival Of Killers, last November via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases an animated music video for "Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts".

In 1996, award-winning news journalist, Bill Kurtis, debuted a series on Chicago’s WBBM-TV displaying video clips of Richard Speck and two other inmates in a staff training area inside the maximum-security Stateville Correctional Center. The footage included Speck detailing how he was enjoying himself in prison by engaging in sexual acts as well as showing the use of illegal substances. Speck's appearance was noticeably altered as he had used illicitly supplied female hormones to grow breasts.

Macabre's Corporate Death comments, “I started getting the idea to write this song after seeing the Speck videos on Channel 2 News here in Chicago. We played it out a few times soon after including an appearance on the top-rated Mancow's Morning Madhouse radio program but only recently has it been properly recorded and released for our Carnival Of Killers album. I wanted to give it a punk rock feel, I was going to a lot of club shows then and was inspired by Dayglo Abortions, 7 Seconds, MDC, and vocally by D.I.."

Carnival Of Killers was recorded and mixed by Tomek Spirala of Studio1134 with the exception of drum tracks as he recorded them at Kiwi Audio with the help of Mark Walker. The mastering of Carnival Of Killers was handled by J.F. Dagenais at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX. The “Where’s Waldo” meets serial killer album artwork was created by Corporate Death (lead singer | guitarist Lance Lencioni) and artist Laz Gein and highlights the album's most memorable references.

Carnival Of Killers tracklisting:

Intro

"Your Window Is Open"

"Joe Ball Was His Name "

"Stinky"

"Abduction"

"Tea Cakes"

"Them Dry Bones"

"Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts"

"Slaughter House"

"Breaking Point"

"The Lake Of Fire"

"Warte, Warte"

"Now It’s Time To Pay"

"The Wheels On The Bug"

"Corpse Violator"

"The Murder Mack"

Lineup:

Nefarious (Charles Lescewicz) - Bass, Vocals

Corporate Death (Lance Lencioni) - Guitar, Vocals

Dennis The Menace (Dennis Ritchie) - Drums