MACABRE - Sinister Slaughter 30th Anniversary Reissues To Arrive In April; Teaser Video

Chicago legends of murder metal/death metal, Macabre, released their second full-length album, Sinister Slaughter, in 1993 via Nuclear Blast. This April marks the 30th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than reissues of the iconic album available in CD, three vinyl variants, and a red cassette? Don't miss your chance to add the physical format to your collection on April 14.

Sinister Slaughter 30th Anniversary Edition will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

* Sinister Splatter

* Blue/Red Solit w/ Black Splatter

* Orange In Red W/ White Splatter (Band Exclusive, limited to 300)

- Red cassette

Pre-order your copy here, and watch the Sinister Slaughter product teaser video below.

Tracklisting:

"Night Stalker"

"The Ted Bundy Song"

"Sniper In The Sky"

"Montreal Massacre"

"Zodiac"

"James Pough, What The Hell Did You Do?!"

"The Boston Strangler"

"Mary Bell"

"Mary Bell" (Reprise)

"Killing Spree (Postal Killer)"

"Is It Soup Yet?"

"White Hen Decapitator"

"Howard Unrah (What Have You Done Now?)"

"Gacy's Lot"

"There Was A Young Man Who Blew Up A Plane"

"Vampire Of Dusseldorf"

"Shotgun Peterson"

"What's That Smell?"

"Edmond Kemper Had A Horrible Temper"

"What The Heck, Richard Speck (Eight Nurses You Wrecked)"

"Albert Was Worse Than Any Fish In The Sea"