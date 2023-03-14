MACHINE HEAD Announce Electric Happy Hour (Live) Spring 2023 Tour

Following the release of their 10th full-length album, Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, Machine Head will embark on an 18-date trek across the US. The Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour will kick off on May 15 in Ventura, CA, and will make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

Says Robb Flynn, “Really stoked to be heading out in America again, the last tour had so many moments that were so strong and just beyond life affirming!"

He adds, "It makes me super proud that we have stayed the path playing these intimate venues doing 2 and 1/2 to 3 hour 'Evening With-style shows' for the last 8 years. These shows are incredibly rewarding for us as musicians and to people who come out to just go fucking nuts with us. Eight years ago the idea was to provide OUR PEOPLE with an experience no other metal band was/is doing right now, and somehow this crazy idea stuck! Me personally... I’m getting really bored of going to see a band headline for 1 hour and 5 minutes, or trudge 50 miles down to the amphitheater to pay $40 for parking and $15 bucks for beer to see a show, so being able to offer something unique in this day and age feels really good.

We're especially looking forward to the EHH format with Sir Vogg joining us on this upcoming tour. In reality, I see it becoming even a bit more free-form, you might get 5 songs off of 'The Blackening,' you might get 5 songs off of 'Burn My Eyes,' you might get 5 cover songs! The setlist has changed a little from day to day, and the beer always flows, so come down a bang with us for Electric Happy Hour (Live)!"

Public on sale starts Friday March 17 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers. For more info, head here.

Dates:

May

15 - Majestic Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

17 - Virginia St Brewhouse - Reno, NV

19 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

21 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

22 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

24 - The Signal -Chattanooga, TN

25 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

28 - ML Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI

30 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

31 - Spiral Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

June

1 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

3 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

4 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

6 - Summit -Denver, CO

7 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

8 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

9 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA