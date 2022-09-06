MACHINE HEAD Announce Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn US Fall Tour

Following the release of their 10th full-length album, Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, Machine Head will embark on an intimate venue tour through small-town America as part of their Electric Happy Hour (Live). Dates include some tour favorites that Machine Head have had over the years including oft-missed places such as Minot, North Dakota, Springfield, Missouri, Huntington, West Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Enthuses frontman/founder Robb Flynn, “Were fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America. We have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!! The reaction to our Electric Happy Hour (Live) shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this US run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night. We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed Electric Happy Hour for you Head Cases over the pandemic, the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep-cuts, the random cover songs, it gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted every night was liberating. It’s not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!”

Bassist Jared MacEachern proclaims, “We’re finally bringing Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn and more to you, America! We're gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks and crannies kind of run. We’re gonna be raging right in each others faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"

Public on-sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 AM, Local Time, here. Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in 2 tiers. More info here.

Tour dates:

November

3 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

6 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City. UT

8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane. WA

10 - Revolution - Boise. ID

12 - The Gaslight Social - Casper. WY

13 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs. CO

15 - The Original - Minot, ND

16 - The Hall at Fargo Brewing - Fargo, ND

18 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

19 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

20 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

21 - Red Flag - St.Louis, MO

22 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

23 - Deluxe @ Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN

25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

26 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

27 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

28 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

30 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

December

1 - Portland House of Music - Portland, ME

2 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

3 - Reverb - Reading, PA

4 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

7 - The Loud - Huntington, WV

8 - Underground - Charlotte, NC

9 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

10 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

12 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

15 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

16 - Whiskey Nights - Oklahoma City, OK

17 - WAVE - Wichita, KS

18 - Amplified Live Inside Stage - Dallas, TX

20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

21 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

22 - HOB - San Diego. CA

23 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats available now, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Nø Gøds, Nø Masters" video:

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: