MACHINE HEAD Announce Summer Slaughtøur Europe & UK 2024

Machine Head have announced some “Evening With” off-dates between festivals beginning June 2 in the Netherlands.

Dates:

June

2 – Groningen, Netherlands – Oosterpoort*

4 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013*

6 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival

8 – Nurnberg, Germany – Rock Im Park

9 – Nurburgring, Germany – Rock Am Ring

10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin*

11 – Milan, Italy – Live Club*

13 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield*

14 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

16 – Donington Park, UK – Download Festival

17 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers*

20 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks*

21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival

28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

July

4 – Athens, Greece – Rockwave Nights

*Headline Show

Find additional information and tickets at machinehead1.com.