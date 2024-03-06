MACHINE HEAD Announce Summer Slaughtøur Europe & UK 2024
March 6, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Machine Head have announced some “Evening With” off-dates between festivals beginning June 2 in the Netherlands.
Dates:
June
2 – Groningen, Netherlands – Oosterpoort*
4 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013*
6 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival
8 – Nurnberg, Germany – Rock Im Park
9 – Nurburgring, Germany – Rock Am Ring
10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin*
11 – Milan, Italy – Live Club*
13 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield*
14 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
16 – Donington Park, UK – Download Festival
17 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers*
20 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks*
21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop
26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival
28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival
July
4 – Athens, Greece – Rockwave Nights
*Headline Show
Find additional information and tickets at machinehead1.com.