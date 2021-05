Machine Head have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Robb (Flynn), Jared (MacEachern) and Navene Koperweiss (Entheos, Whitechapel, Animals As Leaders) joined producer Zack Ohren inside Sharkbite Studios back in January to begin drum tracking on various new songs. Take a quick peek inside the making of some new Machine Head tracks and Navene's incredible drumming."