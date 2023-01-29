MACHINE HEAD Celebrate Fifth Anniversary Of Catharsis With Electric Happy Hour Play-Thru

Machine Head released their ninth studio album, Catharsis, on January 26, 2018 via Nuclear Blast Records.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern went online to play selected tracks from, arguably, the band's most experimental and melodic album of their career to date. Hear crushing bangers like "Volatile", "Psychotic" and "Beyond The Pale", the cinematically epic "Heavy Lies The Crown", the lamenting "Behind A Mask" and the live favorite title track amongst other songs from the album.

Catharsis peaked at #12 in The UK, #38 in Canada, and #65 in The United States. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Volatile"

"Catharsis"

"Beyond The Pale"

"California Bleeding"

"Triple Beam "

"Kaleidoscope"

"Bastards"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Screaming At The Sun"

"Behind A Mask"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"Psychotic"

"Grind You Down"

"Razorblade Smile"

"Eulogy"

"Kaleidoscope" video:

"Bastards" visualizer:

"Catharsis":

"Beyond The Pale":