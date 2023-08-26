MACHINE HEAD Celebrate Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn's First Anniversary With Electric Happy Hour Playthrough

On August 25th, Mahine Head's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern marked the first anniversary of their Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn album in fine Electric Happy Hour style with a ripping full album playthrough. Check it out below.

Setlist:

Welcome and Beers Up

"Imperium"

"Struck a Nerve"

"Take My Scars"

"Locust"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Sail Into the Black"

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

