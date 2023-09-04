MACHINE HEAD Celebrate Unto The Locust's 12th Anniversary With Electric Happy Hour Playthrough

On September 2nd, Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern marked the 12th anniversary of the band's Locust album during their Electric Happy Hour livestream with a ripping full album playthrough. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"I Am Hell"

"Be Still and Know"

"Locust"

"This is the End"

"Darkness Within"

"Pearls Before the Swine"

"Who We Are"

"The Sentinel (Judas Preist)

-------

"Wolves"

"Heavy Lies the Crown"

"Game Over"

"Psychotic"

"Slanderous"

"F*ck It All"

Unto the Locust is Machine Head's seventh studio album, released in September 2011. It was produced and mixed by Robb Flynn, and it was the band's highest charting album ever, charting at #22 on the Billboard 200, until their following release, Bloodstone & Diamonds, charted at #21.