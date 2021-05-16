MACHINE HEAD Cover STONE SOUR, SCORPIONS During Electric Happy Hour Video

This week's Electric Happy Hour, hosted by Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern of Machine Head features "Bulletproof", and "Ten Ton Hammer", with deep cuts "Slanderous" and "Behind A Mask", plus covers of Stone Sour - "Bother", and Scorpions - "Still Loving You". Beers up!

Robb, Jared and Navene Koperweiss (Entheos, Whitechapel, Animals As Leaders) joined producer Zack Ohren inside Sharkbite Studios back in January to begin drum tracking on various new songs. Take a quick peek inside the making of some new Machine Head tracks and Navene's incredible drumming.