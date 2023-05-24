MACHINE HEAD Debut Official Music Video For "Arrows In Words From The Sky"

Bay Area crushers, Machine Head, have released an official music video for "Arrows In Words From The Sky", featured on the band's tenth album, Of Kingdom And Crown, out now via Nuclear Blast Records x Imperium Recordings.

Culled from hours of footage taken during last year’s Vikings & Lionhearts and Electric Happy Hour Live tours, and edited by maestro Mike Sloat, frontman Robb Flynn explains, “The last few videos have been very artistic and thematic continuing the black & white scope of the concept record, for this we just wanted to have an old school, 90’s style live video, that is more or less a tribute to our absolutely insane fans (the Head Cases) going bat shit crazy, mixed with some good ol’ life-on-the-road-getting-hammered-backstage-vibe. Enjoy!”

Machine Head were recently forced to cancel their spring 2023 Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour. It was due to kick off on May 15 at Majestic Ventura Theatre in Ventura, CA, and finish June 9 at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA.

The band has issued the following statement: "Head Cases of America, it is with great regret that we must inform you that due to reasons entirely beyond our control, we're forced to cancel our upcoming Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour due to work visa issues.

As you may know, half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the US, and while the work visa process can often be quite lengthy, costly and complicated, in the past we were able quickly apply and be granted the needed documents. The same process we've been using forever and most recently with both the pre-Covid Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour and last year’s sold-out Electric Happy Hour Tour dates, this was the last thing on our collective minds.

Unfortunately, that is not the case this time around and it is with immense frustration that we bring you this news.

It must be said, that the post-Covid touring world has complicated this process tenfold and unfortunately, we are feeling the effects of it.

Preparations for a tour like this takes an enormous amount of work by the agents, tour manager, merchandise printers, ourselves, VIP organizers, and our crew to coordinate. Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent which we may or may not get back and, most importantly, ticket buyers have made plans and our crew relies on the jobs that the tour provides. It is a staggering blow to us and our team. We wanted nothing more than to pick up where we left off at the end of 2022 with so many shows still fresh in our minds! That was an incredible run and saying we were itching to get back out is a total understatement.

Our plan is to keep moving forward, starting with a clean slate we begin the process of scheduling dates for the beginning of next year. To be clear, we are not postponing the tour. Postponing would mean that you hold on to your tickets until we can reschedule. We know how hard it’s been financially these last few years, so we are choosing to cancel the tour. Canceling allows you to get full refunds for both tickets and VIP packages at the point of purchase.

Thank you, Head Cases, for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."