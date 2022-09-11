MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN - "I Nearly Died On What Should Have Been One Of The Best Nights Of My Life"

Metal Injection caught up with Robb Flynn of Machine Head for a deep discussion on the band’s first ever show, the secret to keeping the band going after 30 years, why he can never recreate Burn My Eyes, his dark past with drugs and violence, going from introvert to frontman, how he became a podcaster and how it changes his life, the dark truth behind leaving RoadRunner Records and almost giving up, the fondest memories in his career and much more!

On doing heroin on the night Machine Head got signed to Roadrunner:

Flynn: "I nearly died on what should have been one of the best nights of my life. No 'Davidian,' there's no 'Burn My Eyes'; life would have ended right there. Five days later, my friend Jimmy ODs on the same bad batch of heroin, and I'm at his funeral just going, 'That should have been me. It could have been me.' That moment shook me to my core: 'You're fucking up and you need to fucking pull your head out of your ass.'"

Machine Head's new album, Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: