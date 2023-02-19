MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Joins ANTHRAX On Stage In Oakland For "I Am The Law" (Video)

Anthrax performed at The Fox Theater in Oakland, California on February 18th. They were joined on stage by Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn for "I Am The Law" during the set. Capital Chaos TV has shared footage of the performance.

On February 15th, Pantera bassist Rex Brown joined Anthrax on stage at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico for "Only" and a jam on Pantera's "Domination". Check out the fan-filmed video below along with an Instagram message from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.