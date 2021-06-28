MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Reveals "POSSESSED Had A Big, Big Impact" On New Song "Become The Firestorm"

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently appeared on the Behind The Vinyl podcast. During the interview, which can be heard below, Flynn was asked about the supposed "black metal" influence on the riffing of his band's new song, "Become The Firestorm".

Flynn answered: "I don't know if I'm drawing necessarily from black metal, because I grew up in the thrash scene and so I would probably say it's more like something like Possessed 'Seven Churches', because that was a band that I would have seen that would have been doing the tremolo picking type of stuff — so, shit like that. But, yeah, all that early death metal was such a big… I think my third or fourth show was Possessed before 'Seven Churches' was even released. So that type of death metal really had a big, big impact… I loved Possessed, man — I fucking loved that band. And I loved that record, and I still love that record. I think Jeff Becerra — I love that he's going on and continuing the band and singing from a wheelchair. I just think he's a total badass for doing that."

"Become The Firestorm" can be found on Machine Head's new 3-track digital single, which also features "Arrows In Words From The Sky", and "Rotten"; it was releaed on June 11th via Nuclear Blast. Secure your copy now at this location.

Machine Head has also issued a three-part video series showcasing the making of the new tracks. Watch all three segments below: