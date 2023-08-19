MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Shares Electric Solo Hour Livestream (Video)

The clip below, livestreamed on August 18th, features Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn in an impromptu yet extremely cathartic Electric Happy Hour where, due to bassist Jared MacEachern's vacation, he recreates the vibe of the very first EHH streams and goes it alone.

There's plenty of Machine Head jams, with a bias towards 2022's Of Kingdom And Crown, and a few curveball covers including a banger from Post Malone.

Setlist:

Welcome and Beers Up

"Bloodshot"

"Desire to Fire"

"All In Your Head"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Rotten"

"From This Day"

"Over Now" (Post Malone)

"Crashing Around You"

"Supercharger"

———

Acoustic:

"Sand In My Boots"

"Circle the Drain"

"Die Young" (Black Sabbath)

———

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Bulldozer"

"Unhallowed"

"Raining Blood" (Slayer)

———

"Darkness Within" (intro)

"Darkness Within" (acoustic)

Back in May, Machine Head released an official music video for "Arrows In Words From The Sky", featured on the band's tenth album, Of Kingdom And Crown, out now via Nuclear Blast Records x Imperium Recordings.

Culled from hours of footage taken during last year’s Vikings & Lionhearts and Electric Happy Hour Live tours, and edited by maestro Mike Sloat, frontman Robb Flynn explains, “The last few videos have been very artistic and thematic continuing the black & white scope of the concept record, for this we just wanted to have an old school, 90’s style live video, that is more or less a tribute to our absolutely insane fans (the Head Cases) going bat shit crazy, mixed with some good ol’ life-on-the-road-getting-hammered-backstage-vibe. Enjoy!”