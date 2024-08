MACHINE HEAD, GOJIRA, SAXON, DIMMU BORGIR Amongst First 34 Bands Confirmed For Wacken Open Air 2025

Germany's Wacken Open Air 2024 is history, and the first 34 bands for 2025 have been confirmed. They are:

Machine Head, Saltatio Mortis, Papa Roach, Gojira, Apocalyptica, Saxon, Within Temptation, Dimmu Borgir, Ministry, Michael Schenker, Peyton Parrish, Beyond The Black, Clawfinger, Grave Digger, August Burns Red, Obituary, Wind Rose, Brothers Of Metal, Tarja & Marko Hietala, Hanabie, Decapitated, Destruction, Celeste, Orange Goblin, Angel Witch, Dominum, Exhorder, Night Demon, Mimi Barks, Seven Spires, Clowns, Dool, Crownshift, and Midnight.

W:O:A 2025 runs from July 30 to August 2 - rain or shine! Tickets go on sale today, Sunday, August 4, at 2pm Eastern via MetalTix.com. Further details can be found here.

All 85,000 tickets for Wacken Open Air 2024 sold out in less than five hours, so act quickly and don't hesitate if you want to attend next year's festival.