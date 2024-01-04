MACHINE HEAD Launches "Metal Is F**king Awesome!" Video Ahead Of Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024

Prior to embarking upon the first leg of their Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024 tour, Bay Area icons Machine Head issued a video for "Metal Is F**king Awesome!"

The clip, which can be seen below, was directed by Mikael Sloatnikoff, featuring puppets designed by Jason Pedrichnya.

Forgoing their “An Evening With…” format for the first time in a decade, Machine Head will have LA’s cyber-metal masters Fear Factory, Sweden’s Orbit Culture, and Louisville, KY’s Gates To Hell in tow guaranteeing your 2024 starts off as heavy as humanly possible!

Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024 will kick off with a “hometown” show for Machine Head, their first since 2020 in San Francisco on January 19. Then the tour heads north with shows in the Pacific Northwest as well as eight shows in Canada. Other stops include Chicago, Orlando, and Houston before concluding in Los Angeles on February 24 at The Bellwether.

Machine Head’s founder Robb Flynn states, "Head Cases! This will be the greatest metal tour on earth! So stoked to be getting back on the road in America/Canada with 4 masters of soul-crushing heaviness and an absolutely earth-shattering bill. Fear Factory has long been our brothers-in-arms, pioneers, and innovators of a sound that had yet to exist. Orbit Culture are the fast-rising Swedish modern metal maniacs bringing their unique spin to the world, and Gates To Hell absolutely blew my mind at Milwaukee Metalfest with their sheer savage brutality. North America, we’re ready to crush skulls, crush beers, and crush everything in our path!

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares comments, “We are honored to be touring with the mighty Machine Head. We came up in the metal scene together and both bands have stamped their mark in modern metal, plus Robb has been a good friend of mine for close to 30 years. We are fucking excited for the metal fans to see this amazing package and we can’t wait to get out there. Let’s Fucking Rage!"

Says Orbit Culture, "It is such an honor for us to be going on tour with Machine Head and Fear Factory across North America, we look forward to bringing you all our brand of metal. Beware of the antlers North America!”

Gates To Hell comments, “Machine Head was one of the bands that inspired Gates To Hell to form. They’re a personal favorite to several of us. Out of all the tours we’ve had the opportunity to be a part of over the past year, this is definitely the one we’ve been most excited for. Very excited to share the stage with Machine Head, Fear Factory, and Orbit Culture.”

This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for all metalheads in North America. Prepare for an onslaught of sonic intensity as these 4 bands unite for what will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about metal tours for years!

Exclusive Machine Head pre-sale begins today, use code: MARTOUR for tickets and VIP packages. Purchase here. Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday use code: MH4LIFE. All general admission tickets go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

January

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

26 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cumming Theatre

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

February

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

5 - Toronto, ON - History

6 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus

7 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

8 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

10 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

15 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether