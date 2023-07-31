MACHINE HEAD Pay Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR With Cover Of "Nothing Compares To U" On Electric Happy Hour (Video)

During the July 28th installment of their Electric Happy Hour, Machine Heasd frontman Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor by performing her Prince-penned hit, "Nothing Compares 2 U". Flynn prefaced the performance with the following:

"As some of you know, Sinéad O'Connor passed away. I'm not gonna sit here and say that I was the biggest Sinéad O'Connor fan, although I did think that she was pretty rad... but I gotta say I fucking absolutely adore this song. I listened to the original version from Prince, and I definitely think it blows the original Prince version away. So we're gonna do the Sinéad O'Connor version of the Prince song which is called 'Nothing Compares 2 U'."

The song begins at the 1:19:55 mark below.

Sinéad O'Connor was an Irish singer, songwriter and political activist. Her debut studio album, Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got (1990), became her biggest success, selling over seven million copies worldwide. Its lead single, "Nothing Compares 2 U", was named the #1 world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

On July 26th, O'Connor was found unresponsive at her flat in Herne Hill, South London, and later confirmed dead at the age of 56. Cause of death has not been revealed, but it is not being treated as suspicious.