MACHINE HEAD, RAVEN, WARBRINGER And More Added To Bill For Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023

Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them - there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends in its original form

The festival is returning to prominence in 2023, as Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights and is aiming for a massive first year back.

The rebooted event will take place on Memorial Day Weekend at The Rave/Eagles club. Get tickets here.

The initial lineup announcement featured powerhouse acts such as Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, and more. Today, the festival has announced a slew of additional performers, including Machine Head, Warbringer, Raven, and many, many more.

"This lineup keeps getting more stacked," says Jasta. "This will be a show to remember!"

Lineup: Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Machine Head, Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Dying Fetus, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, After the Burial, The Halo Effect, Immolation, Crowbar, Terror, Midnight, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Raven, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Broken Hope, Macabre, Warbringer, Deeds Of Flesh, Gatecreeper, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Bodysnatcher, Allegaeon, Ripper, Angelus Apitrida, Khemmis, Undeath, Vended, Blood Incantation, Imperial Triumphant, Malignancy, Impaler, Morta Skuld, Fuming Mouth, Dead To Fall, Ingrown, Hath, Pissing Razors, Repentance, Casket Robbery, High Command, Rose Funeral, Molder, Gates To Hell, Misfire, Disinter, Phobophilic, Thrown Into Exhile, Toxic Ruin, Dead By Wednesday, Vermillion, Engineered Society Project, Age Of The Fallen, Squidhammer, Demonscar, MRSA, Aftermath, Mantra Of Morta.