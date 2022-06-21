MACHINE HEAD Release New Single And Video "Unhalløwed"

Bay Area metal titans, Machine Head, will release their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. Today, the band release the mammoth new track, "Unhalløwed", along with an accompanying video shot live from the band's Electric Happy Hour series. Stream the new track here, and watch the live video below.

Speaking about the new track, Machine Head founder, Robb Flynn shares: "Drowning in the deepest depression of his life, Eros is at a breaking point. Collecting heartaches, loss, and near psychotic isolation, 'Unhalløwed' is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story. An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, guitarist Wacław 'Vogg' Kiełtyka, and bassist/backing vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team.

"Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?”

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: