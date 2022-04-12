MACHINE HEAD Release New Single / Video "Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"; New Album Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn To Be Released In August

Bay Area metal titans Machine Head has announced the details of their forthcoming tenth album, the immense and unapologetic, Of Kingdom And Crown, coming August 26th via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. The debut of the first video from the album, the ferocious "Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" can be viewed below.





Of Kingdom And Crown is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:



Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.



Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.



The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.



Machine Head founder Robb Flynn comments:



“Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no 'good' or 'bad' guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track, 'Slaughter The Martyr', is basically our character #1’s origin story.”



The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.



CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26th, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25th. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"