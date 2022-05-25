MACHINE HEAD Release Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn "Making Of" Part 2: Drums (Video)

Bay Area metal titans, Machine Head, will release their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. The band have released a second "making of video", focusing on the drum recordings.

Watch two "making of" segments below:

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

Machine Head founder Robb Flynn comments: “Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no 'good' or 'bad' guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track, 'Slaughter The Martyr', is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: