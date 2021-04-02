MACHINE HEAD – ROBB FLYNN Unwraps The Blackening Picture Disc Vinyl
Machine Head’s 2007 album is being reissued as an exclusive, super-premium, limited edition picture disc vinyl. A limited number of deluxe Splatter vinyl are still in stock here.
Remastered exclusively for this release, using the old-school ‘70s method of cutting lacquers, these contain superior audio to previous releases which were mastered for CD and smashed on to vinyl at 7 DB the normal volume. Mainman Robb Flynn unwraps the special vinyl in the video below:
On the latest "Electric Happy Hour", Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern perform the band's 2007 album, The Blackening, in its entirety. Check it out below.
A message states: "This weeks Electric Happy Hour🍻🥃🍹🍸🍷🍺🧉🍾🥂celebrates the 14th anniversary of Machine Head's legendary 6th album, Robb and Jared run-though the record top to bottom for the first time ever."
Setlist:
"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"
"Beautiful Mourning"
"Aesthetics Of Hate"
"Now I Lay Thee Down"
"Slanderous"
"Halo"
"Wolves"
"A Farewell To Arms"
"Imperium"
"The Dagger"
"Battery"
"Thunder Kiss '65"
"Old"
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic) (Intro 1 - "Memories" From The Blackening)
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic) (Intro 2)
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic)