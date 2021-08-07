MACHINE HEAD Share Burn My Eyes 27th Anniversary Livestream Featuring Guitarist LOGAN MADER And Drummer CHRIS KONTOS (Video)

An extra special edition of the Electric Happy Hour livestreamed on August 6th, where Machine Head frontman Robb and bassist Jared MacEachern were joined by drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader for a full playthrough of the band's debut album, Burn My Eyes, to mark the occasion of it's 27th Anniversary and to cap off the Covid curtailed 25th Anniversary tour.

As well as all the classic tracks featured on the album, the boys run through some deep cuts and covers that haven't been performed live by this line up in over quarter of a century. They bust out "Frontlines" and "My Misery", both of which were written on the OG BME touring cycle and period correct covers of Poison Idea's "Alan's On Fire" and Cro-Mags "Hard Times".

The livestream took place at Sharkbite Studios, Oakland, CA.

Setlist:

"Davidian"

"Old"

"Alan's On Fire" (Poison Idea)

"A Thousand Lies"

"None But My Own"

"The Rage To Overcome"

"My Misery"

"Death Church"

"The Frontlines"

"A Nation On Fire"

"Blood For Blood"

"Hard Times" (Cro-Mags)

"I'm Your God Now"

"Thunder Kiss '65" (White Zombie - Jared MacEachern on vocals)

"A Lesson in Violence" (Exodus)

"Creeping Death" (Metallica)

"Block"