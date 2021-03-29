MACHINE HEAD - Watch ROBB FLYNN And JARED MacEACHERN Perform The Blackening Album In It's Entirety For First Time Ever
March 29, 2021, 12 minutes ago
On the latest "Electric Happy Hour", Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern perform the band's 2007 album, The Blackening, in its entirety. Check it out below.
A message states: "This weeks Electric Happy Hour🍻🥃🍹🍸🍷🍺🧉🍾🥂celebrates the 14th anniversary of Machine Head's legendary 6th album, Robb and Jared run-though the record top to bottom for the first time ever."
Setlist:
"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"
"Beautiful Mourning"
"Aesthetics Of Hate"
"Now I Lay Thee Down"
"Slanderous"
"Halo"
"Wolves"
"A Farewell To Arms"
"Imperium"
"The Dagger"
"Battery"
"Thunder Kiss '65"
"Old"
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic) (Intro 1 - "Memories" From The Blackening)
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic) (Intro 2)
"Darkness Within" (Acoustic)