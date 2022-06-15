MAD MAX Announce New Album Wings Of Time

Mad Max has announced the release of their new album Wings Of Time.

It all began in the year 1982 when the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" stormed in from Great Britain all over Europe. This was the starting point for Mad Max founder and guitar player Juergen Breforth to make his musical dreams come true. Mad Max was born and now 2022, after 15 albums and concerts all around the world, Mad Max are celebrating their 40th anniversary. Wings Of Time is Juergen’s vision of Mad Max.

With Julian Rolinger on lead vocals Mad Max capture perfectly the style and vibe of their ‘80s roots but also take the Mad Max sound way further. The first single "Too Hot To Handle" is a heavy melodic rocker with a magic groove. Radio DJs that already heard the song couldn't believe that this band is from Germany. They thought it must be a newcomer from the USA and not a band from Germany with a history of 40 years. Check out "Best Part Of Me" which was inspired by the wonderful spirit of Jimi Jamison from Survivor and you know exactly what the radio DJs are talking about. With Wings Of Time you will discover the new Mad Max but there are also lots of classic guitar riffs and melodies for all the true and loyal fans who kept the Mad Max spirit alive for 40 years.

Wings Of Time will be released on September 2, 2022 as digipack CD and digital streaming/download format and on November 4, 2022 as Gold vinyl as well as Blue/Gold Splatter vinyl. Both vinyl editions are limited to 300 copies worldwide. Preorder at rockworld24.com.

Tracklisting:

“Too Hot To Handle”

“Days Of Passion”

“A Woman Like That”

“Best Part Of Me”

“Rock Solid”

“The Stage Is For You”

“When It Stops”

“Stormchild Rising”

“Heroes Never Die”

“Miss Sacrifice”

“Freedom”

Mad Max are:

Julian Rolinger – Lead & Backing Vocals

Juergen Breforth – Guitars, Backing Vocals

Axel Kruse – Drums, still no vocals

Fabian "Fabs" Ranft – Bass, Backing Vocals