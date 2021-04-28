MAD MAX Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

Band founder and guitar player Jürgen Breforth and drummer Axel Kruse are more than delighted to celebrate the Mad Max 40th anniversary in 2022. With the 27 year old Emmo Acar on lead vocals, Mad Max is presenting a real "rising star" fronting the band.

In Germany Emmo is very well known for his appearance in the TV show "The Voice Of Germany", where he won the audience award for the best audition with his version of the Van Halen classic, "I Can't Stop Loving You". Guitar virtuoso Dag Heyne on lead guitar and Fabian "Fabs" Ranft on bass are completing the new lineup of the band.

A worldwide record deal for several albums is inked with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records and with this international partner the new Mad Max studio album will be released worldwide. For those about to rock, everything is ready for the 40th anniversary of the band.

Says the label: "We proudly announce today the signing of a multi-album deal with Mad Max and welcome the band to the ROAR! Rock Of Angels roster.

Mad Max lineup:

Emmo Acar - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Jürgen Breforth - Guitars, Backing Vox

Axel Kruse - Drums, absolutely no Vocals

Doc Heyne - Lead Guitar, Backing Vox

Fabian "Fabs" Ranft - Bass, Backing Vox