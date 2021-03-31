MAD SYMPHONY - Melodic Prog-Rockers Announce Self-Titled Debut Release; "Truth In The Shadows" Single Streaming

Mad Symphony has announced their debut self-titled album, to be released May 13 worldwide via MR Records. Listen to the band's single, "Truth In The Shadows", below:

“It ain’t over, never over, ‘til we do it all over again!” is the hook-line and rallying cry from Vancouver-based melodic prog-rockers Mad Symphony on their forthcoming single "Do It All Over Again". While channeling the sounds of classic rock bands such as AC/DC, The Who and Led Zeppelin, Mad Symphony infuses their songs with modern elements of heavy guitars, elaborate keyboards and massive vocal harmonies to create a sound that is both contemporary and instantly recognizable by music fans of all ages. Examining the themes of love, loss, and betrayal with songs such as "Sell Me Out", "Reality Check" and "Wasted in Oblivion", Mad Symphony seeks to illuminate the pressures and struggles faced by all who live through these confusing and rapidly changing times.

"MR Records is thrilled and proud to have signed Canadian hard rockers Mad Symphony to the label and extremely excited to be releasing their debut album, "Mad Symphony". This album takes you on a musical journey through great musicianship and songs with a real message for the world today. Certainly, an album MR Records fully believes in." - Peter Hoffmann, Director MR Records

"Mad Symphony's debut CD represents the hard-rocking soundtrack to the lives of all six band members. Spanning many influences, from the glory days of rock to the present, the sounds of metal, progressive, classic, and symphonic rock music are seamlessly combined with commentary on modern society and culture. Timeless songs for a post-pandemic world." - Dave Groves, Mad Symphony

Mad Symphony is the collaboration of accomplished and professional Vancouver-based musicians who collectively have many years of experience writing, recording, and touring internationally with various acts. Formed from the ashes of Seattle grunge-metal band Soulbender (which also featured Michael Wilton of Queensryche fame on guitar), lifelong friends and collaborators Dave Groves (guitar) and Wes Hallam (drums) joined up with multi-instrumentalist/producer/engineer Ted Tosoff (Blue Voodoo) in 2018 to begin writing for a new, as-yet-unnamed project.

Ted knew of powerhouse vocalist Kevin Wright (The Wilds), whose raunchy and melodic vocal stylings a-la Bon Scott and Robert Plant, fit the new songs perfectly; Kevin was quickly recruited into the fold. To round out the lineup, the formative members didn’t have to look far. Dave and Wes had both played with keyboardist Mike Russell (Sweeney Todd) and bassist Amrit Prasad (Assault), but not always in the same bands or at the same time. With the addition of Mike on keys and Amrit on bass Mad Symphony immediately began recording their debut album and rehearsing tirelessly.

With the goal of creating memorable and powerful music that resonates with the listener both in style and substance, Mad Symphony writes songs with a message of hope and resiliency that harkens back to the glory days of rock and roll. Screaming guitars, driving drums, and huge vocals combine with melodic keyboard orchestrations and thundering bass to make the sonically dense and raucous sound that is… Mad Symphony.

Pre-order Mad Symphony here.

Tracklisting:

"Do It All Over Again"

"The Next Door"

"Sell Me Out"

"Nothin’"

"Bittersweet Bye Bye"

- Recorded by Ted Tosoff at the Dungeon Studios

- Produced by Ted Tosoff and Mad Symphony

- All songs written by Mad Symphony

- Mastered by Bud Bremner/Coastal Mastering

- Online single “Truth In The Shadows” mastered by Greg Reely Mixed - Delwyn Brooks

- Additional editing, arranging, production - Delwyn Brooks

- ReverbNation.Com/DelwynBrooks

- Logo and booklet design by Kevin Wright

- Photography by Toni Ormsby Horncastle/Asher Photography

Mad Symphony is:

Kevin Wright - Lead Vocals, Percussion

Dave Groves - Lead Guitar, BG Vocals

Ted Tosoff - Rhythm Guitar, BG Vocals

Mike Russell - Keyboards, BG Vocals

Amrit Prasad - Bass

Wes Hallam - Drums