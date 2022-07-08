MADAME MAYHEM Releases New Single “Inside Out”

Madame Mayhem has released her new single "Inside Out” to all digital platforms and radio.

The Manhattan born singer/songwriter and burgeoning rock icon-in-the-making has weaponized the darkness, turning it into a rallying cry for all who were ever cast aside. Songs like “Broken,” “War You Started,” “So Wrong,” “Breaking Down,” “Cruel Heart,” and “I Am More” are equal parts timeless sentiment, bare knuckle fury, and energized urgency.

As is the new single “Inside Out” - written by Madame Mayhem and Keith Wallen. It was produced by Johnny K (Disturbed, Megadeth, Sevendust, Finger Eleven). Lead vocals is Madame Mayhem with Keith on guitars and Jason "JBomb" Harrison on drums. Madame Mayhem’s songs rival the best of Modern Rock, early ‘90s emotive-grunge, and nü-metal angst.

Her thoughts on the song - "'Inside Out' is about standing up for yourself after being pushed around by that person in your life that lives for playing games and finally gets a dose of their own medicine."

Teaming up to write with Keith Wallen again was so much fun and Johnny K producing it really helped bring the song to life.

She adds, "Although I'm currently working on new music, I felt strongly about releasing 'Inside Out' now because this song keeps calling back to me. I can't get it out of my head and wanted to finally put it out in the world!”

Earlier this year, “I Am More” hit the Top 40 on the Mediabase, BDS Billboard and BDS Indicator charts. Also Top 20 on The Foundations chart.

She has also shared stages with Sevendust, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Nonpoint and Doro and recently wrapped the 2 month Living Like I’m Dead US tour. This summer Madame Mayhem will be playing the main stages for The Mid-Summer Music Festival and KFML’s End of Summer Festival, both in Minnesota.