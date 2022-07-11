MÄDHOUSE – New Single, Music Video “This Is Horrorwood” Streaming

July 11, 2022, 46 minutes ago

Mädhouse has released their new official video for their third single "This Is Horrorwood”.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album Down ‘N’ Dirty that will be released on July 29, 2022 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Down ‘N’ Dirty will be available as jewel case CD and digital streaming and download format.

Mädhouse’s smokin’ hot shredding will remind you why hair metal still reigns supreme among rock genres. A gritty group of misfits from Vienna, Mädhouse pumps out the real deal.

Mädhouse is:
Tommy Lovelace - Vocals
Mikky Stixx - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Thommy Black - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Rickey Dee - Bass
Casey Jean Eiszenman – Drums



