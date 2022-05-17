MADMAN'S LULLABY Release Nocturnal Overdrive Part 2 EP; "Falling" Single Debuts On Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart

Madman's Lullaby have released their brand new EP, Nocturnal Overdrive Part 2, via Australia's MR Records. Order here, and watch a video for the first single, "Falling", below.

"Falling" is picking up action at radio, debuting at #207 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the #7 Most Added track on the Metal Contraband chart. Top 20 specialty radio shows are charting "Falling" as well, WORT in Madison, WI (#19), The Foundry online (#20) and Metal Authority Radio online (#20).



Madman's Lullaby's EJ talks about his battle with COVID which presented a new set of hurdles in getting the new EP release: "As some of you know I was hospitalized with the Delta Variant. At one point I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, let alone ever be able to play music again. It was honestly two of the hardest months I’ve ever experienced. Today I’m beyond thankful for my health and my family that got me through it, and of course to finally be back on my drums. It’s gifted me with a bigger appreciation for everything like making music for all of you. I hope these songs will bring some good vibes in the midst of this crazy world we live in."

"This EP contains five cracking tracks that is sure to extend their fan base world wide. The band have received excellent reviews for Part 1 and we know this release will see an increase of interest and demand in 2022. Once again, the overall package is complimented by some incredible cover artwork by world renown graphic designer, ‘Nello Dell’Omo’. - Peter Naylor, MR Records.

Tracklisting:

"Thick And Thin"

"Inside Out"

"Falling"

"Tell Me I'm Right"

"Ask For Nothing"

"Falling" video:

All songs written and recorded by Madman’s Lullaby. Recorded at Suspect studios in San Jose, Ca and Blue Room Studios in Brentwood, CA. Produced by Eric Hill and Madman’s Lullaby.