MADMAN'S LULLABY To Release Nocturnal Overdrive Part 1 Album This Month; "In Your Mind" Music Video Streaming

Madman's Lullaby has released their debut single, "In Your Mind", from their upcoming album Nocturnal Overdrive Part 1, to be released worldwide via MR Records on May 27. The music video for "In Your Mind" can be found below, and you can stream and purchase the single and the album here.

"MR Records is excited to announce the new album release from US rockers Madman's Lullaby titled "Nocturnal Overdrive Part 1". This is Madman's Lullaby's 5th album and the second on MR Records, this album lives up to its name big-time full-on hard rock... just how it should be. Nocturnal Overdrive will certainly rock your soul." - Peter Hoffmann, Director MR Records

“In Your Mind” was the very first song written for Nocturnal Overdrive. The song has always had such a great flow to it, so we had to sneak it into the live setlist at some select shows. The crowd response was enough to tell us, this song deserves to be the first single. We can’t wait to get back out to share all the songs with everyone” - Madman's Lullaby

Tracklisting:

"Love Rain Down"

"Next Show"

"Drive Me Crazy"

"Love Don't Come Easy"

"In Your Mind"

"Never Too Late"

"In Your Mind" video:

Lineup:

Chris Michaels - Lead Vocals

Mr. Brett - Lead Guitar

Luis Barillas - Bass/Vocals

Eric Arbizu - Drums/Vocals