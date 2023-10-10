MAER Feat. CELLAR DARLING, IAMTHEMORNING Members Release Second Single “Poisoned Waters”

Marjana Semkina (Iamthemorning) and Anna Murphy (Cellar Darling, ex-Eluveitie) have released the second track of their new project and embark on their first tour.

Introducing "Poisoned Waters," the second release from Maer. Accompanying Maer’s new single is a beautiful lyric video created by Jerkka Perälä.

Anna shares her thoughts on this captivating song:

“This is the first time I’ve ever collaborated on lyrics, which might sound daunting, but turned out to be an incredibly smooth and rewarding process. Marjana and I found a rare synchronicity in our creative spheres. 'Poisoned Waters' delves deep into the pursuit of freedom and the depths of love, casting a dreamy yet haunting spell - the quintessential essence of Maer. As always, we prefer to let the music to speak for itself, and we are eagerly awaiting the interpretations that our listeners will weave around it. The lyric video, a work of art crafted by Jerkka Perälä, adds another layer to the narrative. Our collaboration with Guy Vincent, who not only contributed the wall of strings, but also co-produced the song with us, was truly invaluable. We can’t wait to perform our songs live and want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported us so far.”

Marjana adds:

“‘Poisoned Waters’ is a special song for me. It’s the first time the lyrics were co-written in such close collaboration with someone. I usually work alone so this felt incredibly special and very empowering. The video was made by the Finnish artist Jerkka Perälä and it’s been a very gratifying collaboration too, which I hope will lead to many more. Once you find someone you like working with, hold on to those people.”

Maer are currently on tour in Europe as part of a series of “Evening With” shows alongside Cellar Darling and Iamthemorning.

Dates:

October

11 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

12 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr De Nobel

14 – Bremen, Germany – Tower

15 – Koln, Germany – MTC

16 – Frankfurt, Germany – Nachtleben

17 – Praha, Czech Republic – Kasarna Karlin

19 – Poznan, Poland – 2Progi

20 – Krakow, Poland – Kamienna12

22 – Wien, Austria – Viper Room

23 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann Studio

24 – Paris, France – Backstage

"Sister":

(Photo – Corinne Coch and Maria Yureva)