MAGNUM Announce Rescheduled Dates For Southhampton And Cardiff

British rock icons, Magnum, were recently forced to cancel two upcoming UK shows - in Southampton and Cardiff - due to COVID-19. Today, the band announce that the rescheduled dates for the shows are as follows:

December

6 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

7 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK

Find the band's complete tour itinerary at magnumonline.co.uk.

Magnum recently released their new studio album, The Monster Roars. The album features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum released a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of "Days Of No Trust", the opener of the 1988 album classic Wings Of Heaven, a new remastered version of "Sweets For My Sweet", the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era.

The Monster Roars is available in the following configurations:

- CD DigiPak

- Limited Box Set

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only at the Napalm shop

- Exclusive 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only for the UK

"No Steppin' Stones" lyric video:

"I Won’t Let You Down" lyric video: