MAGNUM Announces Final Live Album With TONY CLARKIN; Live At KK's Steel Mill Available In January

British rock icons, Magnum, have announced the release of the band's final live album with founder Tony Clarkin. Recorded December 10, 2022, Live At KK's Steel Mill was the memorable night when they played the final show of their European tour at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton and, as they had done on all previous nights, wowed their fans from the first to the last note.

The concert was recorded by state-of-the-art audio equipment, which later turned out to be a real blessing because it was – as we now know – the last official live recording starring Tony Clarkin. The guitarist and main songwriter died unexpectedly on January 7, 2024, just a few days before the release of Magnum’s studio album, Here Comes The Rain.

The album presents Magnum as an enthusiastically celebrated act whose repertoire of hits, classics, and newer material could hardly be more varied. “It was the perfect evening,” recalls singer Bob Catley. “We finished our The Monster Roars tour in Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill was packed out and the promoter was a passionate Magnum fan. I couldn’t imagine a more worthy farewell to Tony than those recordings.”

Due to the huge demand and to mark the first anniversary of Clarkin’s passing, Live At KK's Steel Mill will be available via Steamhammer/SPV starting January 10, for the first time on double CD, triple LP, and for digital download (pre-order here).

Live At KK's Steel Mill will be released in the following configurations:

- 2CD DigiPak incl. 24 pages booklet

- 3LP box bag, 140 g, solid viola vinyl, 6-page colored insert

- Download / Streaming

Pre-order here.

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt and exclusive vinyl color (solid baby blue) only at the Steamhammer shop

Pre-order here

Live At KK's Steel Mill tracklisting:

CD1

"Days Of No Trust"

"Lost On The Road To Eternity"

"The Monster Roars"

"The Archway Of Tears"

"Dance Of The Black Tattoo"

"Where Are You Eden? "

"The Flood "

"The Day after The Night Before"

CD2

"Wild Swan"

"Les Morts Dansant"

"Rocking Chair"

"All England's Eyes"

"Vigilante"

"Kingdom Of Madness"

"On A Storyteller's Night"

"Sacred Hour"

To pay tribute to their late bandleader, Magnum are set to play an exclusive series of ‘Tribute To Tony’ shows in the UK in January 2025. As a special gesture, Clarkin’s daughter Dionne will showcase two of her father’s favorite instruments to the concerts – his red Telecaster and his white custom guitar, hoping that Clarkin will be watching from heaven.

“My father was an extremely modest and humble man who would probably be surprised at how much the large Magnum community continues to love him to this day. He always believed that few people would really care if one day he would no longer be with us. As it turns out, the exact opposite is the case: We all miss him, his huge artistic achievement, and his great empathy as a father, friend and musician!”

Magnum Live 2025:

January

21 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy 1

24 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

25 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

26 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

(Photo - Rob Barrow)