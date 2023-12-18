MAGNUM Cancel Tour Due To TONY CLARKIN's Rare Spinal Condition - "This Is Not Gonna Be The End Of Magnum"

British rock legends, Magnum, have issued the following message from guitarist/songwriter, Tony Clarkin:

"I’m afraid I have some bad news for you guys. Over the past year or so I’ve been bothered by increasingly bad pains in my neck and head. For a long time the docs couldn’t work out why, but now they’ve found out and it’s gonna mean some changes.

I have developed a rare spinal condition. It’s not life-limiting, but it can be degenerative in some people, and sadly it’s not curable. There are treatments that may help but we don’t know how good they’ll be.

With the nature of touring and the weight of electric guitars this means there’s no way I would be able to play the scheduled shows in the spring. We've taken the decision to cancel the tour, rather than mess anyone around trying to postpone in the hope things might get better in the short term. Bob didn’t feel it would be right doing it with a dep at this time.

This is not gonna be the end of Magnum, but the future might have to be a bit different, so please bear with us while we try and figure out what I can and can’t do moving forward.

I’m really sorry for everyone who’d already bought tickets, it goes without saying that I’m absolutely gutted that I’m not gonna be able to play for you.

Cheers and I hope I’ll be able to see you all again soon. TC.”

Magnum adds: "We are obviously all extremely upset at this development, especially so close to Christmas. We can’t thank you all enough for your support over the years and hope you’ll stick with us through this too. We really hope you’re all going to love the new album Here Comes The Rain out on the 12th January 2024 and this won’t spoil it for you. - Bob, Rick, Lee and Dennis

Please everyone contact your ticket reseller for a refund. We’ll be back… Magnum."



Magnum's new studio album, Here Comes The Rain, will be released on January 12 via Steamhammer / SPV. The album’s highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of Magnum sleeves to support the band’s atmospherically dense music.

Apart from Magnum's typical trademarks, Here Comes The Rain also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises. First single, "Blue Tango", is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet while "The Seventh Darkness", is filled with awesome brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris ‘BeeBe’ Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet), which lend the song brilliance and shape.

There is no doubt about it: Here Comes The Rain sees the Magnum lineup consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

Here Comes The Rain will be released on January 12 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- CD+DVD ('Live At KK's Steel Mill') DigiPak

- CD Jewel Case Version

- Limited Box Set

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, solid baby blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive colored edition only at the Napalm shop

Pre-order here.

Here Comes The Rain tracklisting:

"Run Into The Shadows"

"Here Comes The Rain"

"Some Kind Of Treachery"

"After The Silence"

"Blue Tango"

"The Day He Lied"

"The Seventh Darkness"

"Broken City"

"I Wanna Live"

"Borderline"

"Blue Tango" lyric video:

(Top photo - Rob Barrow)