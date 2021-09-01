MAGNUM - European Shows In October And November Rescheduled To 2022

It is with sincere regret that British rock icons, Magnum, are having to postpone the scheduled European shows in October and November 2021.

Due to changing developments in various countries in the EU caused by Covid, the shows’ promoters and organizers realized that there was no guarantee that the shows would or could take place. They have therefore all decided to reschedule the shows to the dates shown below.

The band sincerely apologize for this continued rescheduling but, this is outside of their control. Tickets will remain valid for all shows.