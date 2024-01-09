MAGNUM Founder TONY CLARKIN Has Passed Away Following Short Illness

Tony Clarkin, founder and guitarist/songwriter of British rock legends, Magnum, has passed away.

From the Clarkin family: "On behalf of the family it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne Clarkin is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin. Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024."

Says Dionne Clarkin: “I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways. I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh. As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way. It was a privilege to call him my Dad.”

“I didn’t look to live forever.” - Tony Clarkin, 2024

Olly Hahn, head of Steamhammer: "We at SPV/Steamhammer are devastated about the passing of Tony. We can't believe that he's gone. For 22 years the whole team and I had the pleasure to work with him, 22 years of fantastic music, trust and loyalty. We are forever grateful for this. Rest in peace, Tony!"

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Tony's family, friends, and fans. RIP.

Magnum's new studio album, Here Comes The Rain, will be released on January 12 via Steamhammer / SPV. The album’s highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of Magnum sleeves to support the band’s atmospherically dense music.

Apart from Magnum's typical trademarks, Here Comes The Rain also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises. First single, "Blue Tango", is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet while "The Seventh Darkness", is filled with awesome brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris ‘BeeBe’ Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet), which lend the song brilliance and shape.

There is no doubt about it: Here Comes The Rain sees the Magnum lineup consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

