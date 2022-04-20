MAGNUM Receives 50th Anniversary Award From Their Record Label

Before a show in SPV's German hometown Hannover, British rock legends, Magnum, received a special 50th Anniversary award from their record company SPV/Steamhammer. This year marks the bands 50th anniversary and they are now for 20 years at SPV/Steamhammer. In these years they have sold over 400,000 records!

Pictured above from left to right: Björn von Oettingen (head of promotion Steamhammer), Olly Hahn (labelmanager Steamhammer), Lee Morris (drums, Magnum), Tony Clarkin (guitars, Magnum), Rick Benton (keyboards Magnum), Bob Catley (vocals, Magnum), Dennis Ward (bass, Magnum), Frank Uhle (managing director SPV).

Magnum,were recently forced to cancel two upcoming UK shows - in Southampton and Cardiff - due to COVID-19. The band have since announced that the rescheduled dates for the shows are as follows:

December



6 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK



7 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK

Find the band's complete tour itinerary at magnumonline.co.uk.

Magnum recently released their new studio album, The Monster Roars. The album features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum released a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of "Days Of No Trust", the opener of the 1988 album classic Wings Of Heaven, a new remastered version of "Sweets For My Sweet", the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era.

The Monster Roars is available in the following configurations:

- CD DigiPak



- Limited Box Set



- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl, printed inner sleeves



- Download / Streaming

Order here.

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Order here

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only at the Napalm shop

Order here

- Exclusive 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only for the UK

Order here

"No Steppin' Stones" lyric video:

"I Won’t Let You Down" lyric video: