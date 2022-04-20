MAGNUM Receives 50th Anniversary Award From Their Record Label
April 20, 2022, an hour ago
Before a show in SPV's German hometown Hannover, British rock legends, Magnum, received a special 50th Anniversary award from their record company SPV/Steamhammer. This year marks the bands 50th anniversary and they are now for 20 years at SPV/Steamhammer. In these years they have sold over 400,000 records!
Magnum,were recently forced to cancel two upcoming UK shows - in Southampton and Cardiff - due to COVID-19. The band have since announced that the rescheduled dates for the shows are as follows:
December
6 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK
7 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK
Find the band's complete tour itinerary at magnumonline.co.uk.
Magnum recently released their new studio album, The Monster Roars. The album features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum released a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of "Days Of No Trust", the opener of the 1988 album classic Wings Of Heaven, a new remastered version of "Sweets For My Sweet", the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era.
The Monster Roars is available in the following configurations:
- CD DigiPak
- Limited Box Set
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop
- 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only at the Napalm shop
- Exclusive 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured edition only for the UK
"No Steppin' Stones" lyric video:
"I Won’t Let You Down" lyric video: