MAGNUM – Renaissance Records To Reissue Early Albums On Vinyl

U.K. melodic hard rockers Magnum was formed back in 1972 by Tony Clarkin and Bob Catley. They developed a hard rock sound that sat somewhere between heady art rock and commercial pop.

They released their debut album, Kingdom Of Madness in 1978. Though their debut album charted at #58 in the UK charts and received positive reviews, it wasn't until the release of their third album, Chase The Dragon in 1982 that they saw commercial success. The album spawned a handful of hit singles in the UK, notably “Soldier Of The Line”, “Sacred Hour” and “The Spirit”.

After decades of live performances and 21 albums later; their early albums plus an additional live album will be reissued onto deluxe vinyl by Renaissance Records. The albums Kingdom Of Madness, Magnum II, Marauder, Chase The Dragon, and The Eleventh Hour are due to be released on April 28. These deluxe 180-gram gatefold LPs will include extra incentives such as trading cards of the original band, lost photos, lyric sheets, and a poster that comes with the albums when purchased directly through Renaissance Records.

Preorder from RenaissanceRecordsUS.com.