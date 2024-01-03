MAGNUM Shares New Single "The Seventh Darkness"; Lyric Video

Today, British rock legends, Magnum, share "The Seventh Darkness", a new digital single from their upcoming studio album, Here Comes The Rain, out January 12 via Steamhammer / SPV. The track is accompanied by a new lyric video.

"The Seventh Darkness" includes amazing brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris ‘BeeBe’ Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet), which lend the song brilliance and shape.

Tony Clarkin states: “The recordings were great fun, especially the moment when Chris’s sax took the lead and my guitar responded. A real highlight on this album!”

Stream the single here, and watch the lyric video below:

There are few great bands on our planet that can be infallibly identified within the first few bars of one of their songs. With unique melodic skill, tasteful instrumentation, an amazing balance of depth and catchiness, and, of course, that charismatic voice: Magnum are Magnum!

The same can be said of their latest studio album, Here Comes The Rain, which will be released via CD + DVD, double vinyl LP, as a box set and for digital download, proving once again that classic rock music could hardly sound more atmospheric.

The album’s highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of Magnum sleeves to support the band’s atmospherically dense music.

There is no doubt about it: Here Comes The Rain sees the Magnum lineup consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

Clarkin enthuses: “Everyone played their part without me dictating anything. Everyone just instinctively played what their inspiration told them.”

Here Comes The Rain will be released on January 12 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- CD+DVD ('Live At KK's Steel Mill') DigiPak

- CD Jewel Case Version

- Limited Box Set

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, solid baby blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive colored edition only at the Napalm shop

Pre-order here.

Here Comes The Rain tracklisting:

"Run Into The Shadows"

"Here Comes The Rain"

"Some Kind Of Treachery"

"After The Silence"

"Blue Tango"

"The Day He Lied"

"The Seventh Darkness"

"Broken City"

"I Wanna Live"

"Borderline"

"Blue Tango" lyric video:

(Photo - Rob Barrow)