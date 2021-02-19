MAGNUS KARLSSON's HEART HEALER Release "This Is Not The End" Music Video Feat. NOORA LOUHIMO, ANETTE OLZON, And More

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the debut album from Heart Healer, an ambitious new project by revered Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson. The debut album, The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson, will be released on March 12. Pre-order/pre-save the album here, and watch a video for "This Is Not The End" ft. Adrienne Cowan, Ailyn, Youmna Jreissati, Netta Laurenne, Noora Louhimo, Margarita Monet, Anette Olzon, below.

Heart Healer's debut album, The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson, is an epic metal opera featuring seven absolutely awesome vocalists playing different characters to weave an epic tale. It's a wonderful mix of up-and-coming talent and established artists including Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo), Youmna Jreissati (Ostura), Ailyn (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia), Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Margarita Monet (Edge Of Paradise), and Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish). A series of "Meet The Singers" videos can be found below.

Heart Healer's debut is a stunning piece of work, the culmination of more than 20 years of blood, sweat, and tears put into writing and performing music by one of the most esteemed musicians and producers in the European metal scene. Karlsson's resume includes, but is not limited to, Last Tribe, Allen/Lande, Primal Fear, Kiske/Somerville, The Ferrymen, and his other project, Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall.

For this latest endeavour, Karlsson worked on his biggest and boldest production to date, enlisting some world class orchestra musicians and weaving in no less than seven outstanding singers, who appear as various characters over the course of the story told on Heart Healer's metal opera.

Musically, The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson can only be described with one word: grandiose. Arrangements, performances, and production, everything is over the top and while Magnus Karlsson’s signature style can easily be recognized, there is a Hans Zimmer soundtrack feeling to it all.

The opera is about The Heart Healer, a character played by the awesome Adrienne Cowan, who wakes up with no memory and does not know who she is. She soon finds out that she can heal people with just a touch of her hand, but every time she does, she gets weaker. On her journey to find out who she really is, she meets new characters who want to help her, those who want her help, and those who are scared of her and start to hunt her.

"I have worked with so many amazing singers in my career, but mostly male singers,” says Magnus. "I have of course worked with some incredible female singers such as Noora Louhimo, Amanda Somerville, and Anette Olzon, for example. But I really wanted to write for and record with more female singers and this was a perfect opportunity. I also saw that my label Frontiers had signed a lot of awesome bands with female singers and that also got me inspired. Of course I want to have the best singers, but I also want to have different kinds of singers. They all have very unique voices and sing in different styles, which is very important for a project like this.”

While it is true there’s a lot of symphonic metal out there and metal operas have been done before, Karlsson adds, "I think this has something different. It’s not just a bunch of songs. It’s a journey with epic music and beautiful voices.”

Tracklisting:

"Awake" ft. Adrienne Cowan

"Come Out Of The Shadows" ft. Youmna Jreissati, Margarita Monet, Netta Laurenne

"Who Can Stand All Alone" ft. Anette Olzon, Adrienne Cowan

"Back To Life" ft. Ailyn, Margarita Monet, Adrienne Cowan

"Into The Unknown" ft. Noora Louhimo

"When The Fire Burns Out" ft. Netta Laurenne, Ailyn, Youmna Jreissati

"Evil’s Around The Corner" ft. Noora Louhimo, Adrienne Cowan

"Mesmerized" ft. Anette Olzon

"Weaker" ft. Adrienne Cowan

"This Is Not The End" ft. Adrienne Cowan, Ailyn, Youmna Jreissati, Netta Laurenne, Noora Louhimo, Margarita Monet, Anette Olzon

"This Is Not The End" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

Lineup:

Magnus Karlsson

Anders Köllerfors

Daniel Tengberg

Erika Sävström Engman

Meet The Creator: Magnus Karlsson:

Vocalists (in alphabetical order):

Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters of Ceremony)

Ailyn Gimenez (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia)

Youmna Jreissati (Ostura)

Netta Laurenne (Smackbound)

Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast)

Margarita Monet (Edge of Paradise)

Anette Olzon (Dark Element, Ex-Nightwish)

Meet The Singers: Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast):

Meet The Singers: Netta Laurenne (Smackbound):

Meet The Singers: Youmna Jreissati (Ostura):

Meet The Singers: Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires):

Meet The Singers: Ailyn (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia):

Meet The Singers: Margarita Monet (Edge Of Paradise):

Meet The Singers: Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, Allen/Olzon):