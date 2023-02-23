MAGNUS KARLSSON’s FREE FALL Premier Music Video For "Far From Home" Feat. JAMES ROBLEDO

Frontiers Music Srl presents the fourth instalment of Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall, Hunt The Flame, on April 14.

Once again, the multi-talented Swedish guitarist/songwriter/producer has assembled a killer cast of incredible lead vocalists to lend their talents to his musical vision. See below for a full list of participating singers.

A new single and video for the track "Far From Home" featurning James Robledo is out today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Hunt The Flame on CD/LP/Digital here. Please note, due to ongoing vinyl manufacturing wait times, the LP version will be released on August 4.

For Hunt The Flame, Magnus once again enlisted some of the strongest melodic singers in metal and hard rock. Stunning performances are provided, in order of appearance, courtesy of Alexander Strandell (Art Nation, Crowne), Jakob Samuel (The Poodles), James Durbin (Durbin, Cleanbreak), Kristian Fyhr (Seventh Crystal, Ginevra), James Robledo (Sinner's Blood), Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus), Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles), Raphael Mendes (Icon Of Sin), Terje Haroy (Pryamaze, Mantric Momentum), Jake E (Cyhra), and Antti Railio (Celesty, Diecell, The Wildfire). Rounding out the lineup on the album is Anders Kollerfors on drums with Magnus Karlsson handling all other instrumentation on this stunning slab of melodic metal.

Magnus Karlsson is well known as the mastermind behind several productions associated with Frontiers Music Srl, including the successful initial Allen/Lande (Russell Allen and Jorn Lande) trilogy and the recent spin-off, Allen/Olzon (Russell Allen and Anette Olzon), which has released two albums thus far.

Additionally, releases by Starbreaker (with Tony Harnell), Bob Catley, and Kiske/Somerville have been guided by his talented hand. In 2008, he joined German heavy metal icons Primal Fear and with them has toured the world and recorded several successful albums which charted in multiple countries around the globe.

In 2013, he launched his solo project Free Fall, which was warmly received by the numerous fans of the Swedish mastermind and showcased Magnus’ songwriting and production skills with lead vocals provided by a varied cast of some of the finest singers of the genre on each release.

Hunt The Flame tracklisting:

"Hunt The Flame" ft. Alexander Strandell

"You Can't Hurt" Me Anymore ft. Jakob Samuel

"Thunder Calls" ft. James Durbin

"Break Of Dawn" ft. Kristian Fyhr

"Far From Home" ft. James Robledo

"Night Bird" ft. Michael Eriksen

"Holy Ground" ft. Girish Pradhan

"Following The Damned" ft. Raphael Mendes

"The Lucid Dreamer" ft. Terje Haroy

"Demons Of Our Time" ft. Jake E

"Summoning The Stars" ft. Antti Railio

"Far From Home" video:

"Hunt The Flame" video:

Lineup:

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Kristian Fyhr - Backing Vocals on "Hunt The Flame" and "Demons Of Our Time"