MAHOGANY RUSH Legend FRANK MARINO Issues Health Update, Announces Guitar Pedal Line; Audio

In mid-2021, legendary Canadian guitarist and Mahogany Rush leader, Frank Marino, announced his retirement from touring "due to an unexpected and debilitating medical condition which makes it impossible for me to tour."

Marino was interviewed by Canada's The Metal Voice on March 22, and gave a quick health update, talked about his upcoming line of guitar pedals and spoke about the legacy of his music. Listen below.

Asked about his current health situation and his new line of guitar pedals, Frank reveals: "I'm hanging in there, just waiting for things to get better. The only thing I stopped was touring. it's hard to play sometimes, that's true but I haven't stopped that. Coming back is a weird word, I was gone from touring and I'm still gone from touring, at this point. But I'm still thinking of music, I'm still who I am - it's just the illness makes it really hard for me particularly to tour. If (the illness) subsides and it has been subsiding slowly and maybe we can think about doing something (touring).

But in the meantime I wanted to stay somewhat connected and I figured the best way was... I thought about my pedals and I thought about how over the years so many people had asked me, 'how do you get that sound?', and I would tell them I built my own stuff. So I started thinking maybe I should take these designs and rebrand them, rebuild them and let people have a chance to use them.

I'm actually going to put out a line of guitar pedals, my own. 'Cause I build them. They're each going to have a name. There are three different pedals that I'm using. They will be named after my songs. I am doing them all myself, handcrafted, I did not team up with a company. I have one helper a kid name Ryan. I am putting them together myself and I am going to sign them. They are very boutique. The designs are all my own. Very pro. The thing that I am waiting for trademark on the names, so I can't actually put them on the web yet, we should ready in the next two or three weeks."