MAIDEN UNITED Announce Worldwide Livestream Show; Tickets Available

Maiden United, the acoustic Iron Maiden tribute project, have checked in with the following announcement:

"The world is in lockdown, so let’s do a worldwide livestream for all and everyone: Maiden uniteD: Live from Theater De Schalm, Veldhoven (NL)Saturday Feb 6th – 20:00 CET / 2:00pm EST / 11:00am PST.

Tickets (worldwide) are available at this location, or send an email to info@MaidenuniteD.com. You will receive one streaming link per ticket.

Maiden uniteD would like to thank you for buying a livestream ticket for this show. We definitely can use this support in hard times and hope to meet you on Feb 6th / 7th online. Keep an eye on this page and / or MaidenUnited.com for more info."

Maiden United recently released this new video, featuring a performance of "The Evil That Men Do" from Koninklijk Theater in Carre, Amsterdam on January 27, 2018.

Lineup:

Vocals: Damian Wilson, Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation)

Guitar: Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden)

Bass: Joey Bruers (Up The Irons)

Cello: Perttu Kivilaakso (Apocalyptica)

Piano: Huub van Loon (The Dirty Daddies)

Hammond: Thijs Schrijnemakers (Orgel Vreten)

Drums: Mike Coolen (Within Temptation)

Maiden United previously released a video of "Wasted Years" from the same show.